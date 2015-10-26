File photo of Volkswagen logos adorning a sign outside a dealership for the German automaker located in the Sydney suburb of Artarmon, Australia, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

MUNICH Germany's auto industry does not seem to have been affected by the emissions scandal at Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday, adding that companies in this sector had revised their production plans upwards.

"The German automobile industry appears to be unfazed by the VW scandal," Wohlrabe said, adding that both expectations and the assessment of current conditions in the sector had improved.

Wohlrabe said the German economy was proving to be "very resilient", although emerging markets and the U.S. economy were dampening export expectations.

The Ifo index, which fell slightly in October, has hardly been affected by an influx of refugees so far, Wohlrabe said, adding that there were also no noticeable effects from the monetary policy pursued by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

