MUNICH The German economy cannot completely detach itself from a slowdown in emerging markets but consumption is faring well as consumers in Europe's largest economy benefit from cheaper oil, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.

"German businesses are frightened at the start of the new year," he said in an interview after Ifo's monthly business climate index fell to its lowest level in 11 months.

