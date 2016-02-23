MUNICH A forecast for German economic growth in 2016 made at the end of last year needs to be revised down, though it is not yet clear by how much, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The industrial sector fears that it will go through a downturn. For the overall economy we expect a slowdown," he said after Ifo's monthly business climate index fell to its lowest level in more than a year.

In December, Ifo had forecast that the German economy would grow by 1.9 percent this year. In January the German government revised down its own growth forecast for 2016 to 1.7 percent.

