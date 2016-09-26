A British flag flutters in front of a window in London, Britain, June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

MUNICH The shock over Britain's decision to quit the European Union has been overcome for now, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday after the institute's monthly survey showed business morale in Germany surging in September.

"The Brexit shock has been digested for now," Wohlrabe said.

He said many indicators in Britain were rising again and added that the "small amount of uncertainty" the referendum result had created had been overcome.

Brexit will not have a big impact on the German economy, Europe's largest, this year, Wohlrabe said.

