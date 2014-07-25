BERLIN German business sentiment fell for a third consecutive month in July, suggesting firms in Europe's largest economy are worried about the crises in Ukraine, Iraq and Gaza.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 108.0 from 109.7. The Reuters consensus forecast had been for a dip to 109.4.

The dates on which the survey was carried out were not immediately clear.

The think tank said geopolitical tensions were weighing on the business climate.

