Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
BERLIN German business sentiment fell for a third consecutive month in July, suggesting firms in Europe's largest economy are worried about the crises in Ukraine, Iraq and Gaza.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 108.0 from 109.7. The Reuters consensus forecast had been for a dip to 109.4.
The dates on which the survey was carried out were not immediately clear.
The think tank said geopolitical tensions were weighing on the business climate.
(Reporting by Berlin bureau; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.