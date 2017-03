BERLIN German business morale rose for the fifth month in a row in March, hitting its highest level since July 2014, a leading survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign that Europe's largest economy powered full steam ahead in the first quarter of 2015.

Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, climbed to 107.9 in March from 106.8 in February. That was higher than the Reuters consensus forecast for 107.3.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)