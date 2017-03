BERLIN German business morale deteriorated slightly in May for the first time since October though it remained at a high level overall, a leading survey showed, adding to signs of softening but nonetheless decent growth in Europe's largest economy.

Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, edged down to 108.5 in May from 108.6 in April.

It was slightly above the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 108.3.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)