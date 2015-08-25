EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN German business morale improved in August, a leading survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting company executives in Europe's largest economy are encouraged by the agreement of a new bailout for Greece and robust demand.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose slightly to 108.3 in August from 108.0 in July.
The reading was the strongest since May and compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 107.7.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.