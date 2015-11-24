MUNICH, Germany German business sentiment has been barely affected by weak data from emerging markets, the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal and Islamist attacks in Paris, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The German economy looks robust and unaffected by the attacks in Paris and the global uncertainties," Wohlrabe said.

"The German economy appears unaffected because the euro zone and United States are performing well," he said, adding consumption continued to do well and export expectations remained strong.

The Ifo index of German business morale unexpectedly improved in November. The survey was conducted in the first three weeks of November, with 80 percent of the responses coming in before the Islamist attacks in Paris on Nov. 13.

