China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
MUNICH, Germany German business sentiment has been barely affected by weak data from emerging markets, the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal and Islamist attacks in Paris, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The German economy looks robust and unaffected by the attacks in Paris and the global uncertainties," Wohlrabe said.
"The German economy appears unaffected because the euro zone and United States are performing well," he said, adding consumption continued to do well and export expectations remained strong.
The Ifo index of German business morale unexpectedly improved in November. The survey was conducted in the first three weeks of November, with 80 percent of the responses coming in before the Islamist attacks in Paris on Nov. 13.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.