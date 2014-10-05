FTSE, mid caps hit record highs as miners jump
LONDON UK shares rallied to record highs on Thursday, lifted by a surge in commodities-related stocks following an interest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BERLIN The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will cut its estimates for German economic growth in 2014 and 2015 to about 1.5 percent for each year because of the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, weekly German magazine Der Spiegel said on Sunday.
The IMF, which is due to publish the forecasts on Tuesday, predicted in July that Europe's largest economy would expand by 1.9 percent this year and by 1.7 percent next year.
Der Spiegel said the IMF would also call on the German government to do more to boost public and private investment because this would help to prop up growth in the short term and bring benefits for the country in the medium term.
The finance ministry declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Europe's largest economy had a strong start to the year but shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter and some economists have warned of the risk that it was in recession between July and September, especially as business and investor sentiment has weakened.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said that German growth this year could miss the 1.8 percent currently forecast by the government, according to sources.
LONDON Japanese carmaker Toyota said it plans to invest 240 million pounds to upgrade its car plant in central England for future output, but retaining tariff-free access to EU markets after Brexit remained crucial.
LONDON The British government has referred Rupert Murdoch's planned 11.7 billion pound takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal is in the public interest.