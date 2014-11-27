BERLIN Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy eased to 0.5 percent in November, its lowest level since February 2010, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The figure - harmonised to compare with other European countries - undershot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 0.6 percent. The cost of living was unchanged on the month using this measure.

Non-harmonised data showed consumer prices were unchanged on the month and increased by 0.6 percent on the year.

Final price data for October is due to be released on Dec. 11, the statistics office said.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michael Nienaber)