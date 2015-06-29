BERLIN German inflation nearly ground to a halt in June, dropping far more sharply than forecast, in a sign that the European Central Bank's money-printing programme has yet to have the desired effect.

Annual consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, inched up by only 0.1 percent after an 0.7 percent increase in May, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday.

That was the weakest reading since February and below the Reuters consensus forecast of a yearly increase of 0.4 percent.

On the month, harmonised consumer prices dropped by 0.2 percent, the data showed. On a non-harmonised basis, consumer prices climbed by 0.3 percent on the year while edging down 0.1 percent on the month.

Euro zone data, due on Tuesday (0900 GMT), is expected to show annual consumer prices in the bloc as a whole rose by 0.2 percent in June after an increase of 0.3 percent in May.

However, Germany's weak inflation data was adding downside risks to this forecast, Commerzbank analyst Marco Wagner said.

While the federal statistics office did not publish a detailed breakdown of its inflation figure, data released on Monday from German states showed that the weak figures were partly due to an expected decline in energy inflation.

"Today's data offer every justification for the ECB to complete its QE programme in full," Capital Economics senior European economist, Jennifer McKeown, said, noting that additional monetary policy support would be needed to meet the inflation target for the region as a whole.

“While weakness in Germany will be partly offset by the rise in Spanish inflation..., we now see euro-zone inflation falling to about zero in June," she said.

Under its quantitative easing (QE) scheme, the ECB is buying government bonds and other assets to pump around 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) into the economy, aiming to lift inflation towards its target rate of just under 2 percent.

The German statistics office said it would publish final consumer price data for June on July 14.

