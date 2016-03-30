People walk through the Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin, Germany in this September 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

BERLIN German inflation likely turned positive in March, preliminary state data suggested on Wednesday, providing some evidence that the European Central Bank's expansionary monetary policy aimed at fighting deflation in the euro zone is gaining traction.

Annual consumer price inflation back above zero in four German states, the data showed. In the state of Brandenburg, annual inflation was zero and in the most popular state, North Rhine-Westphalia, it rose to 0.4 percent from 0.1 last month.

The state readings were released before national inflation data due at 1200 GMT.

A Reuters poll of economists, taken before the release of the state figures, pointed to annual pan-German EU-harmonised consumer price inflation (HICP) of -0.1 percent in March after -0.2 percent in February.

Deutsche Bank economist Oliver Rakau said the rise indicated by the state data was expected, partly because of increased spending in the lead up to the Easter holidays when many Germans go on vacation.

"We expect that inflation will gradually normalise over this and next year, but to remain low all-in-all," he said.

The ECB cut all three of its main interest rates earlier in March and announced it would buy corporate bonds issued by euro zone companies that have an investment grade rating and are not banks.

The central bank also expanded its quantitative easing asset-buying programme to 80 billion euros (63 billion pounds) a month from 60 billion euros.

The bank is struggling to bring the inflation rate to its desired level of below, but close to, 2 percent.

"A normalisation of the inflation rate is positive for the ECB but this will happen slowly, so it is too early to talk about restricting monetary policy," Rakau said.

