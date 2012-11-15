BERLIN German economic growth slowed to 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Thursday, as the euro zone crisis sapped the vitality out of Europe's largest economy.

Preliminary data from the Statistics Office also showed growth slowed to 0.4 percent from the same quarter a year ago in unadjusted terms, down from 0.5 percent in the second quarter.

"Positive impetus came from abroad compared with the previous quarter," the Statistics Office said in a statement. "According to preliminary estimates, exports of goods and services climbed more than imports. There were, however, mixed signals from within Germany."

Quarterly growth was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 50 economists, in which expectations ranged from -0.4 percent to +0.5 percent.

DATA:

REAL GERMAN GDP Q/Q Y/Y

Q3 2012 +0.2 +0.4

Q2 2012 +0.3 +0.5

ECONOMIST COMMENT

BERND HARTMANN, HEAD OF INVESTMENT RESEARCH, VP BANK

"The German economy has continued to lose momentum in the third quarter. The German economy is increasingly having problems in decoupling itself from economic weakness in the rest of Europe. Recent data does not suggest that the economy will pick up noticeably in the fourth quarter. Data from the industrial sector, in particular, does not give any reason to be optimistic."

GUSTAV HORN, DIRECTOR OF IMK ECONOMIC INSTITUTE

"Germany is heading towards stagnation due to the collapse in southern Europe. It is not hitting us so much directly - the third market effects are worse as France, Britain and even China are exporting less there and that affects us... The biggest concern, however, is that companies are investing less. That usually points to a recession. By contrast, consumption will still be good. Although a consumer boom looks different. We have already seen a trend change in the labour market. If that affects income, it will hit consumption."

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING

"The crisis-denier. According to a first estimate of the statistical office, the German economy once again defied all swan songs.

"The sharp drop in all confidence indicators since late-spring has not yet been translated into a contraction of the economy. In fact, the real economy proves to be more resilient than expected. The strong labour market, wage increases but above all the good old friend exports are the main drivers of sustained resilience.

"Looking ahead, however, at least the near term outlook for the German economy looks anything but rosy. It is hard to believe that the current decoupling of soft and hard data can last much longer. To be more precise, rapidly thinned out order books do not bode well for industrial production in the coming months. The negative industrial production reading in September gave already a bitter foretaste of worse things to come.

"Today's numbers have some similarities with Germany's national soccer team. Even if the performance forbids any enthusiasm, it is still sufficient to keep the rest of the Eurozone in check."

JOERG KRAEMER, CHIEF ECONOMIST, COMMERZBANK

"That was the last good number from Germany for the time being. The German economy will probably shrink somewhat in the fourth quarter given that orders have been falling for the last year and the business climate, as measured by Ifo, has caved in. That is due to the uncertainty caused by the euro zone crisis. I don't expect the German economy to return to decent growth rates until the middle of next year. That is, however, based on the assumption that the ECB banishes the risk of a euro zone collapse by using the printing presses, that is to say by pumping fresh money into the economy by buying government bonds."

MARKET REACTION

- For the latest forex report, double click on

- For the euro's exchange rate, double click on

- For latest euro debt report, double click on

BACKGROUND

* For a story on German output sliding by 1.

* For a story on industry orders falling 3.

(Reporting by Berlin bureau)