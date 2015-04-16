BERLIN Leading economic institutes from Germany, Austria and Switzerland warned on Thursday that there was a risk of bubbles forming on the stock markets due to the European Central Bank's expansive monetary policy.

"We cannot exclude the possibility that bubbles will form on the stock markets if monetary policy remains expansive," the institutes said in their report.

"On other asset markets - such as for real estate, there is this risk too," they said.

Under a programme of quantitative easing, which started in early March, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities (bonds, ABS and covered bonds) until September 2016, or beyond that if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation path back towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

The institutes said the central bank's purchases of government bonds were generally a suitable way to combat deflation risks but added: "The purchase of government bonds through the Eurosystem is associated with considerable risks for financial stability and the stability of public finances in the euro zone."

The institutes also warned that the ECB could face a dilemma with its purchase programme: "With the programme it is ultimately preventing capital markets from reacting to increasing public debt in the member states of the currency union with higher yields.".

They said this was creating false incentives as governments could continue to increase their debt due to low interest payments.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Klaus Lauer)