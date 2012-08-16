BERLIN Germany's main industry group said on Thursday it did not believe plans to temporarily reduce working hours at two major German firms would spell the same fate for workers elsewhere as the mood in Europe's largest economy was mostly upbeat.

Europe's largest economy has remained resilient throughout much of the euro zone crisis But growth slowed in the second quarter and recent indicators suggest the economy could contract going forward, sending unemployment back up.

"I think those cases are exceptions," said the BDI's expert on small and medium-sized firms Arndt Kirchhoff. "It is not a general trend."

U.S. automaker General Motors' (GM.N) German unit Opel said on Thursday it was in talks with workers to cut their hours in response to weakening demand for cars in Europe.

If management and labour agree to shorten working hours at Ruesselsheim, Opel can apply for subsidies under the German government's short-work programme, called "Kurzarbeit".

The scheme was used by many struggling companies in the 2008-2009 recession, allowing them to preserve jobs by cutting employees' hours when plant usage was low and having the government compensate workers for part of their lost wages.

The government pays workers in the programme 60 percent of their net lost wages for up to six months, or 67 percent if they have children.

The BDI's Kirchhoff said the general mood in industry, and economic growth in Germany, were stable despite the recent slowdown. Data released this week showed that growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the second quarter from 0.5 percent in the first.

"I don't think we will experience big instances (of Kurzarbeit), let alone compared with what we had in 2009."

At the height of the global financial crisis, more than 1.4 million workers in Germany received money under the programme.

That figure stood at only about 80,000 in May, but several companies have had to seek subsidies in recent months.

ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), Germany's biggest steelmaker, said last month it would temporarily curb working hours at its five steel-making facilities in Germany in response to a slowdown in demand.

Also, the number of Germans out of work rose for a fourth month running in July, albeit remaining close to its lowest since Germany reunified more than two decades ago.

But BDI's Kirchhoff said in the case of Opel and other carmakers, the business downturn was partly due to a one-off measure implemented throughout Europe during the financial crisis in order to stimulate growth then, namely cash-for-clunkers schemes.

People had not bought extra cars, but brought forward their planned purchases to make use of the car scrapping incentives.

"The cars that were sold then are not being bought again now," said Kirchhoff, who is also a partner of a car parts supplier with roughly 10,000 employees.

The BDI is the umbrella organization for industrial businesses and industry-related service-providers.

(Reporting By Klaus Lauer and Sarah Marsh; editing by Ron Askew)