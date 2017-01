BERLIN Germany plans tax cuts worth up to six billion euros (5.27 billion pounds) for 2017 and 2018, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that the good shape of the economy allowed for fiscal flexibility.

"The good budgetary situation is having a positive effect. We will be able to bring about small tax relief, which will amount to 6 billon euros for 2017 and 2018," Merkel told an industry event in Berlin.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Caroline Copley)