BERLIN German industrial orders fell more than forecast in September as demand from countries in the euro zone faltered, Economy Ministry data showed on Tuesday, pointing to the heavy toll the region's troubles are taking on Europe's largest economy.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake fell by 3.3 percent on the month, coming in well below the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 38 economists for contracts to fall by 0.5 percent on the month.

Foreign orders tumbled by 4.5 percent, with contracts from the euro zone plunging by 9.6 percent and domestic bookings dropped by 1.8 percent.

"The weak economic environment in the euro zone and also in the wider global economy is now having a more significant impact on demand for German products than in the first half of the year," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The data for August was revised upwards to a drop of 0.8 percent from a fall of 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)