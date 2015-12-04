A man works at the assembly line in the truck production plant of truck and bus-maker MAN AG in Munich, Germany July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN German industrial orders rose more than expected in October due mainly to stronger demand from the euro zone, data showed on Friday, ending three successive monthly falls and signalling that Europe's biggest economy may be gaining steam at year-end.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were up by 1.8 percent on the month, the economy ministry said. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 1.2 percent.

The data for September was revised upwards to -0.7 percent from a previous decline of 1.7 percent, which was the third month in a row of falling orders.

"After a dry spell of order receipts in the industrial sector in the third quarter the current results indicate a tentative recovery," the ministry said.

Demand from the euro zone rebounded to 2.4 percent from a fall of 4.7 percent in September, driven mainly by a 9.2 percent rise in the consumer goods sector.

VP Bank Group economist Thomas Gitzel said the reverse trend would translate into increased productivity and job security.

"The debt-plagued countries in the single currency area are enjoying a comeback, which benefits the German economy," Gitzel said.

The data adds to signs that Germany's economy will continue to benefit from strong demand from Europe.

The BGA wholesalers' and exporters' body in October raised its forecast for export growth for 2015, saying demand from Europe and the United States would offset weaker emerging markets.

(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gareth Jones)