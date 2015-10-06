EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in August due mainly to weaker demand from non-euro zone countries plus the effect of holidays, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.
Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down by 1.8 percent on the month, the data showed, compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.5 percent.
German factories received 1.2 percent fewer bookings from abroad, driven by a 3.7 percent slide from in demand from non-euro zone countries, while domestic orders fell by 2.6 percent.
The data for July was revised down to a 2.2 percent drop from an originally reported 1.4 percent decline.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Britain said on Friday it had launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion and money-laundering by an unnamed "global financial institution" and some of its employees.