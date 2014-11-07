FTSE slips from record high as banks, oil drag
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
BERLIN German industrial output rose 1.4 percent in September from the previous month, after posting an upwardly revised 3.1 percent drop in August, Economy Ministry data showed on Friday.
The increase fell short of the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 2.0 percent rise. Industrial output for the third quarter dropped 0.4 percent against the previous quarter.
Manufacturing output in September increased by 1.7 percent, underpinned by a 4.5 percent increase in capital goods and a 10.1 percent rise in auto production.
The ministry said industry output "continues to be weighed down by the difficult international environment. In the short term, there is no sign of notable drivers".
(Reporting by Berlin newsroom)
LONDON The Bank of England said it will devote greater effort to ensuring more consistent protection for those who would suffer most if their insurance policies do not pay out as promised.
MUMBAI Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion (18.55 billion pounds) deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.