BERLIN German industrial output posted its steepest drop in more than a year in September, raising some concerns that Europe's biggest economy may feel a year-end chill from a slowdown in emerging markets.

The second straight fall in production, on the back of a sharp decline in industrial orders in September, prompted several economists to scale back their forecasts for German growth last quarter.

Following the 1.1. percent drop in industrial production in Germany, economists at J.P. Morgan also cut their third-quarter growth forecasts for the broader euro zone.

Other data for September published on Friday showed France's trade deficit widened further, but Spain reported a bigger rise in industrial output than any analyst polled by Reuters had forecast.

Despite the drop in output in Germany, several economists remained upbeat, noting that business surveys suggested recent weak data may mark just a temporary summer blip rather than the start of a prolonged slowdown.

Unicredit Chief Economist Andreas Rees said emerging market headwinds would be offset by robust momentum in the United States and the euro zone, as well as by strong domestic demand.

"The latest data do not herald a fundamental turnaround in the German economy. It is a bump in the road and nothing more as flagged by robust business sentiment recently," Rees said.

Berlin expects strong private consumption and higher spending by states on refugees to help the economy grow 1.7 percent this year and 1.8 percent next year.

While the Economy Ministry noted that a "light headwind" from emerging markets was currently dampening production at factories, it said positive business sentiment suggested the current dry spell would be limited.

In another sign European businesses were taking emerging markets problems in their stride, France's manufacturing industry expects to increase investment by 3 percent next year, a quarterly survey by the INSEE statistics agency showed.

On the other hand, the French trade deficit widened in September to 3.38 billion euros, INSEE data showed, as shipments of planes and satellites eased while imports rose.

In brighter news elsewhere, Spanish industrial output rose by 3.8 percent in September boosted by capital goods and durable consumer goods, data showed on Friday.

On Thursday, the European Commission said the euro zone will step up its economic recovery in the next two years despite lower demand from China and other emerging markets.

(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris and Julien Toyer in Madrid; Editing by Hugh Lawson)