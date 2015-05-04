Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BERLIN May 4 - Growth in German manufacturing lost some momentum in April but remained in good shape overall, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting it had a slow but steady start.
Markit's purchasing manager's index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of the German economy, slipped to 52.1 from an 11-month high of 52.8 in March.
It was above the 50 line separating growth from contraction for a fifth consecutive month and the final reading topped a preliminary estimate of 51.9.
"Germany's manufacturing sector shifted down a gear in April," said Markit economist Oliver Kolodseike.
It was, however, the second-best reading in nine months and Kolodseike said this pointed to "modest growth in the sector".
New orders continued to flow in, albeit at a slower rate than in March, and output growth slowed, but manufacturers stepped up their recruitment of new staff.
While the weaker euro helped some companies to obtain new contracts from abroad by reducing the cost of their goods for customers outside of the euro zone, it also pushed up import costs for the first time in 15 months.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.