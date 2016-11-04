A cook prepares soup for a dinner at a new event venue which offers ''Dinner in the Sky'' for guests seated around a table that is lifted by a crane in front of Berlin's skyline August 22, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German service activity bounced back in October, helping the private sector expand at its second-fastest monthly rate this year, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting Europe's largest economy is set for solid growth in the fourth quarter.

Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), tracking activity in the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the economy, jumped to 55.1 from 52.8 in September.

The reading, in line with a preliminary estimate, was comfortably above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction and marked a three-month high after July's 55.3, which was the best reading this year.

The main driver was a rebound of service sector activity after two weaker summer months.

The PMI index for services rose to 54.2 from 50.9 in September, slightly better than a flash reading of 54.1 and also a three-month high.

A rebound in new orders encouraged service providers to increase their workforce, with nearly a fifth of respondents reporting new hires.

Markit economist Oliver Kolodseike said the strong survey results helped to dispel fears of a substantial slowdown in the

service sector.

"Solid improvements in new business inflows and employment levels contributed to the upturn and underline that domestic economic fundamentals in Germany are healthy at the start of the final quarter," Kolodseike said.

He said it was also encouraging that business confidence improved, with a number of firms commenting that rising investments and an overall good economic climate were likely to support the sector's performance at the end of the year.

The data followed solid figures on Wednesday from the manufacturing sector showing that factory growth reached an almost three-year high as demand from Asian and the U.S. rose.

The economy grew 0.7 percent in the first quarter and 0.4 percent in the second. Preliminary third quarter data is due on

Nov. 15.

For the year, the government predicts growth of 1.8 percent, which would be the highest in five years, driven by private consumption and higher state spending.

