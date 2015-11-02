A man walks past a truck in the truck production plant of German truck and bus-maker MAN AG in Munich, Germany July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN, Growth in German factory activity eased a little in October but remained solid overall, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting the economy has weathered the Volkswagen scandal and a slowdown in China at the start of the fourth quarter.

Markit's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe's largest economy, fell to 52.1 in October from 52.3 the previous month.

That was slightly above a Reuters consensus forecast and a preliminary estimate of 51.6.

"The headline PMI was indicative of a further modest improvement in companies' business conditions," said Markit economist Oliver Kolodseike.

Factory output increased for the 30th month running, and manufacturers received more export orders, though some companies' complained of weaker demand from Russia and China.

Firms continued to add to their headcounts, but the rate of job creation slowed to a four-month low, with some producers of intermediate and investment goods laying off staff.

Growth was led mainly by consumer goods companies, suggesting private consumption will continue to be a key driver

for the economy this year.

Retail sales data published on Friday showed domestic demand has remained robust so far this year. But consumer morale has also declined on concerns that a record influx of refugees could push up unemployment.

Kolodseike noted some "warning signs" in the PMI data, including the first rise in stocks of finished goods in a year,

while makers of intermediate goods reported a fall in new business.

"However, it is too early to say whether German manufacturing is in the midst of a slowdown or if October’s

survey results present just a temporary soft patch," he said.

