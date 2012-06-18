BERLIN German business confidence and investor sentiment are expected to drop in surveys to be released later this week due to deep uncertainty over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, pointing towards a slowdown in growth in Europe's largest economy.

The Ifo business climate index, an influential barometer of economic health in Germany, is seen slipping for the second month to 105.9 points in June from 106.9 in May, according to the consensus forecast in a poll of 44 analysts.

Forecasts for the index which will be released on Friday range from 103.0 to 107.5 points.

Meanwhile, German analyst and investor sentiment is expected to fall sharply to 4.0 from 10.8. Not one of the 42 economists polled by Reuters expected a rise in the index compiled by the ZEW economic think tank and due for release on Tuesday.

"I see both the Ifo and ZEW indices falling considerably," said Christian Schulz of Berenberg Bank. "The expectations component for Ifo is likely to turn into contraction territory, so below 100 (versus 100.9 in May), because companies are feeling the effects of the euro crisis in export orders from the euro zone."

"They are worried about the effect of a potential euro zone break-up, they are preparing for the worst. Consumers will probably also take fright from the euro crisis."

The polls for Ifo and ZEW were carried out before Sunday's narrow Greek election win by the pro-bailout New Democracy party removed the immediate threat of a further ratcheting up of tensions between Athens and its international lenders.

Schulz said Tuesday's ZEW index will probably drop more sharply than it would do had respondents known the outcome of the Greek elections when they gave their forecasts. Nonetheless, even if they had known the election outcome, the index would still fall, he said.

Schulz said that whatever happened next in the euro zone crisis, it had already damaged economic developments in Germany.

"For Europe, we expect a recession over the summer, while Germany might be close to a recession although it may not necessarily see two consecutive quarters of negative growth," he said.

The German economy grew a more-than-expected 0.5 percent in the first quarter. Some economic research institutes have recently raised their 2012 forecasts, but Landesbank Berlin said in its weekly outlook it saw no reason to revise upwards its cautious forecast for 0.5 percent growth.

"European matters are causing very strong uncertainty at the moment," wrote the bank, forecasting sharp drops to -10.0 for ZEW investor sentiment and to 104.8 for the Ifo business climate this month. "For Germany too, the ambience is getting rougher."

Markit's Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI) are expected to further underline the negative mood, with the headline composite index that combines manufacturing and services likely pointing towards a contraction in the private sector for the second month running.

Berenberg's Schulz said, however, that the high level of the Ifo index showed the broader long-term outlook remained relatively good.

"The economy is fundamentally in a good situation and will return to growth as soon as there are calmer waters in the euro zone situation - and it will drag much of Europe out of recession as well."

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; editing by Stephen Nisbet)