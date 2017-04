German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble holds his Millenium Bambi award during the Bambi 2015 media awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FRANKFURT Germany can keep its books balanced next year despite the costs associated with the influx of refugees, the country's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

"It’s not a fiscal challenge, it’s a political challenge," Schaeuble said regarding the refugee crisis.

"As long as there is leeway, let’s defend the zero (deficit), because once it’s gone...it’s much harder to keep the dams from breaking," he told a conference in Frankfurt.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Balazs Koranyi; editing by Francesco Canepa)