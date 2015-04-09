Loading cranes are seen at a shipping terminal in the harbour in Hamburg September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN German exports rebounded in February after dipping to start the year but imports rose at a faster pace, raising questions about whether trade will support growth in Europe's largest economy going forward.

Seasonally-adjusted exports rose 1.5 percent on the month after dipping by 2.1 percent in January, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. That was slightly better than a Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.0 percent increase.

Imports rose by 1.8 percent, a stronger increase than the 1.2 percent acceleration expected by economists.

The trade surplus for February remained broadly steady at 19.7 billion euros.

