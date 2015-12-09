Shipping terminals and containers are pictured in the German harbour of Bremerhaven, late October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN German exports and imports fell more than expected in October, suggesting Europe's largest economy is still struggling to shake off the impact of a slowdown in China and other emerging markets.

The data run counter to other indicators that have painted a rosier outlook for industry, and economists were divided on whether the drop was part of a declining trend or whether October's figure was skewed by strong September data.

Seasonally adjusted exports slipped by 1.2 percent, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, more than double the forecast for a 0.5 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

ING Economist Carsten Brzeski warned against reading too much into the monthly fall in exports, saying it marked a technical correction after strong data in September rather than a structural shift.

But Dekabank economist Andreas Scheuerle was more cautious.

"German exports are on a rollercoaster ride. A good month is followed by a bad one. If you look at the long-term development the export path is downward," he said.

Foreign trade was a drag on German growth in the third quarter, and lower-than-expected industrial output data on Monday suggested industry was still feeling the effects of slowdowns in China and other emerging market economies.

The Ifo institute revised down its expectations for 2015 growth to 1.7 percent but forecast a faster pace of expansion for next year, helped by state spending to support the record number of refugees arriving in the country.

Imports tumbled 3.4 percent, the biggest one-month fall since April 2012.

Folker Hellmeyer, economist at Bremer Landesbank, said the fall in imports was not a major concern and reflected lower prices since Germany imports a lot of energy.

The trade surplus widened to 20.8 billion euros from 19.2 billion in the prior month.

Other recent data have indicated the economy is undergoing a tentative recovery, helped by strong demand in the euro zone, after a weak patch over the summer.

Business morale unexpectedly rose in November to its strongest reading since June 2014, while the private sector continues to grow and manufacturers remain optimistic about their prospects.

