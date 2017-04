BERLIN Germany's BGA trade federation said on Thursday it was sticking to its forecast that exports will rise by up to 4.5 percent this year while imports will climb by up to 4 percent, despite problems in China and other emerging markets.

Greece is also a risk for foreign trade, as is the "spectre" of Britain leaving the European Union and a loss of confidence in EU institutions, BGA said.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin)