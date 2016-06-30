BERLIN German unemployment fell more than expected in June and the jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy remained at a record low, figures from the Federal Labour Office showed on Thursday.

"The labour market continues its overall positive development," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office said in a statement, adding that the demand from companies for workforce remained high.

The seasonally-adjusted jobless total fell by 6,000 to 2.690 million, the Labour Office said. That compares with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for unemployment to fall by 5,000.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)