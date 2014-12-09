BERLIN German labour costs rose in the third quarter at their sharpest rate since the start of 2013, data showed on Tuesday, in a likely boon to euro zone neighbours who should find this makes their goods more competitive.

The data from the federal statistics office showed the cost of work in Germany - made up of gross earnings and non-wage labour costs - rose by 2.3 percent adjusted for calendar effects between July and September from the same period a year earlier.

Employers spent 2.0 percent more on gross earnings and they also had to pay 3.4 percent more in non-wage labour costs.

German labour costs are rising faster than in most other European countries. European figures are yet to be published for the third quarter but in the April-June period, the cost of labour in Germany rose by 1.9 percent compared with the European average of a 1.2 percent gain, according to Eurostat figures.

