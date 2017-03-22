A woman checks vegetables at the Biocompany organic supermarket in Berlin, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People walk through the Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BERLIN Real wages in Germany rose by 1.8 percent last year, weaker than 2015, the Statistics Office said on Wednesday, as prices accelerated at a slightly higher rate.

The third yearly increase in a row is still good news for private consumption, which has become the main driver of growth in Europe's biggest economy.

Moderate inflation and relatively strong increases in nominal wages, of 2.3 percent, were cited by the Office as the main reasons for the rise.

The increase in real wages last year was weaker that the 2.4-percent rise in 2015 as prices accelerated faster.

The consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in 2015 and by 0.5 percent last year.

Economists expect rising inflation to slightly dent private consumption, which along with construction and government spending, has replaced exports as the main growth driver.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams)