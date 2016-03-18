BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has warned that overly big wage deals could threaten Germany's competitiveness, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Unions in Europe's largest economy are currently demanding big pay rises, with metals and electronic workers calling for increases of between 4.5 percent and 5 percent while public sector workers at the federal and municipal level want 6 percent more pay.

"We're already significantly above productivity growth in terms of our wage development," the magazine quoted Schaeuble as saying in a book of interviews with him and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin that is due to be published next week.

"We need to take care to make sure we don't get criticised by France in five years' time for no longer being competitive enough economically," Schaeuble said, adding that Germany was not in as strong a position as some people think.

The German government does not generally interfere with wage negotiations between unions and employers.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)