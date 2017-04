A man walks along the embankment of the river Spree during sunset in Berlin, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN Real wages in Germany rose 2.4 percent last year compared to 2014, the strongest increase since 2008, the Statistics Office said on Thursday, in a boost to private consumption which has become the main driver of growth in Europe's biggest economy.

Moderate inflation and relatively strong increases in nominal wages, of 2.7 percent, were cited by the Office as the main reasons for the rise.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers)