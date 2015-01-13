BERLIN German wholesalers expect another year of stagnation in 2015 due to falling prices, their industry association the BGA said on Tuesday.

The BGA forecast a sales rise of only 0.1 percent this year to 1.135 trillion euros, following an increase by the same margin in 2014. Wholesalers' prices fell 1.2 percent in 2014, their steepest fall since the 2009 financial crisis.

"We expect no significant momentum this year, but also no collapse... Germany, Europe and the global economy are all too weak to provide any driving force," said BGA President Anton Boerner.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)