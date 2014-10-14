BERLIN Germany's economy could register negative growth in the third quarter but any recession, as defined by two or more consecutive quarters of declining output, should not last long, the chief economist of the German think tank ZEW said on Tuesday.

"It can't be excluded that the third quarter will turn out to be negative, but I wouldn't expect a longer recession, mainly because the domestic fundamentals in Germany are solid," ZEW's Clemens Fuest said in an interview.

"On the export side, there are some negative factors, Ukraine and others. But there is also hope, the U.S. economy is recovering. Overall, the situation is not as bad as people seem to think currently," he said.

Earlier, ZEW said its monthly survey of analyst and investor sentiment fell to -3.6 points in October. In negative territory for the first time in nearly two years, the index was way below a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Fuest questioned the German government's insistence on its target of a balanced budget next year despite calls for more growth-oriented policies including public investment. The ZEW economist said Berlin risked being seen as "dogmatic".

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing by Stephen Brown in Berlin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)