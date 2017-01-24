FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel leaves the podium during the SPD party congress in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

Brigitte Zypries (L), German Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (R) attend a Franco-German Economic and Financial Council meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN German Social Democratic (SPD) politician Brigitte Zypries will replace Sigmar Gabriel as economy minister, a source in their left-leaning party told Reuters on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the economy ministry declined to comment on the report that Zypries, who is currently deputy economy minister, will fill the post.

Gabriel plans to step down as SPD leader and wants to put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

German media reported that Gabriel wants to become foreign minister.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)