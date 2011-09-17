BERLIN Amendments to the EFSF rescue fund, which the German parliament will vote on later this month, could push up Germany's liability to 465 billion euros (406 billion pounds), according to a study by the country's Ifo economics institute.

Ifo said it had based its calculations on a scenario where Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain all default, and where Germany would be responsible for 33 percent of loans by the European Central Bank.

As of April this year Germany's liability was below 400 billion euros, Ifo said in a press release. It had not considered a possible default by Italy in its new calculations, it added.

"The euro crisis is potentially becoming more and more expensive for German tax payers," said Hans-Werner Sinn, president of the Ifo institute.

"Markets are increasingly nervous about Germany's contribution to the rescue fund and are demanding ever higher insurance costs for German bonds," he added.

National leaders agreed on Jul. 21 to allow the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to give precautionary loans to countries under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign bonds to prop up struggling states.

The 440 billion euro EFSF will also be allowed to lend governments money to recapitalise banks. The same powers will be given to the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which takes over from the EFSF in mid-2013.

Some lawmakers argue the changes go too far, casting uncertainty over the future of the fund as well as more ambitious proposals to increase the size of the EFSF.

Resentment at funding bailouts for euro zone partners has seen support for Chancellor Angela Merkel plummet.

Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) in its Saturday edition estimated Germany's liability in a worst-case scenario at over 400 billion euros, citing calculations by Deutsche Bank.

A spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said late on Friday the long-term financing strategies of the EFSF were not yet known.

"In this respect estimates with model calculations and arbitrary maturities and interest rates are speculation and therefore unrealistic." ($1 = 0.725 Euros)

