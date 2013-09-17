Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
BERLIN Germans vote on Sunday in what is expected to be a tightly contested federal election. Here is an explanation of how the German voting system works:
TWO BALLOTS
Germany has a mixed-member proportional voting system under which voters cast two ballots: one directly for a candidate in his or her constituency and the second for a party. This second vote determines the distribution of seats in parliament.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's name, for instance, does not appear on the national ballot but only in her constituency in the Stralsund/Ruegen district. She is running there as a direct candidate after winning the district six consecutive times.
BALLOT SPLITTING
German voters sometimes split their ballots to give a preferred coalition extra support.
They typically give their first vote to a direct candidate from one of the two main parties - the Christian Democrats (CDU) and sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) or the Social Democrats (SPD) - and the second vote to the corresponding smaller partner, the Free Democrats (FDP) or the Greens.
The FDP and Greens have little interest in the first ballot because Germany's 299 constituencies are won on a first past- the-post basis, which almost always favours the larger parties.
FDP and Greens supporters give the first vote to the CDU/CSU or SPD, while CDU/CSU and SPD backers give their second vote to the FDP or Greens.
OVERHANG SEATS
If the CDU/CSU or SPD wins more direct seats in a state than they would get based on their share of second votes, the Bundestag creates extra "overhang" seats. There are 299 seats in parliament for winners of the direct seats and another 299 seats based on parties' relative strength via the second ballot.
The number of overhang seats rose in recent elections because the two main parties, CDU/CSU and the SPD, won all but a handful of the 299 direct seats but had been receiving smaller shares of the second ballots.
In the 2009 election, the CDU/CSU won 24 extra overhang seats. That bloated the size of the parliament from 598 to 622. A new law compensates smaller parties for overhang seats, thus making it less interesting for the big parties to share support with smaller partners for second votes.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
BRUSSELS Britain believes a post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union would ease problems that its withdrawal from the EU will create on the Irish border, London's Northern Ireland minister said on Wednesday.