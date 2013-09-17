BERLIN Germans vote on Sunday in what is expected to be a tightly contested federal election. Here is an explanation of how the German voting system works:

TWO BALLOTS

Germany has a mixed-member proportional voting system under which voters cast two ballots: one directly for a candidate in his or her constituency and the second for a party. This second vote determines the distribution of seats in parliament.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's name, for instance, does not appear on the national ballot but only in her constituency in the Stralsund/Ruegen district. She is running there as a direct candidate after winning the district six consecutive times.

BALLOT SPLITTING

German voters sometimes split their ballots to give a preferred coalition extra support.

They typically give their first vote to a direct candidate from one of the two main parties - the Christian Democrats (CDU) and sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) or the Social Democrats (SPD) - and the second vote to the corresponding smaller partner, the Free Democrats (FDP) or the Greens.

The FDP and Greens have little interest in the first ballot because Germany's 299 constituencies are won on a first past- the-post basis, which almost always favours the larger parties.

FDP and Greens supporters give the first vote to the CDU/CSU or SPD, while CDU/CSU and SPD backers give their second vote to the FDP or Greens.

OVERHANG SEATS

If the CDU/CSU or SPD wins more direct seats in a state than they would get based on their share of second votes, the Bundestag creates extra "overhang" seats. There are 299 seats in parliament for winners of the direct seats and another 299 seats based on parties' relative strength via the second ballot.

The number of overhang seats rose in recent elections because the two main parties, CDU/CSU and the SPD, won all but a handful of the 299 direct seats but had been receiving smaller shares of the second ballots.

In the 2009 election, the CDU/CSU won 24 extra overhang seats. That bloated the size of the parliament from 598 to 622. A new law compensates smaller parties for overhang seats, thus making it less interesting for the big parties to share support with smaller partners for second votes.

