German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

BERLIN The Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party looked set to win seats in a fifth straight regional parliament on Sunday after an election in the city-state of Bremen where Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were badly beaten.

An ARD TV exit poll indicated that the Social Democrats (SPD) would win the vote in the smallest of Germany's 16 regional states with 32.5 percent. The SPD, which has ruled Bremen since 1946, are likely to renew their coalition with the Greens, who were projected to win 15.5 percent.

The anti-bailout AfD was variously projected to win 5.0 or 5.2 percent, just crossing the threshold to win seats in the assembly. Before Bremen, the AfD had won seats in four straight assemblies: Saxony, Brandenburg, Thuringia, Hamburg.

The AfD has been snatching away votes from Merkel's conservatives since it was founded in 2013 to oppose eurozone bailouts for states such as Greece, but has recently been in decline, racked by infighting and an east-west split.

The party had been registering up to 10 percent in national opinion polls last year, but has dropped to around 5 percent recently as a drift to the right - and a ferocious internal battle over its appeal to far-right voters - has frightened away centrist voters, especially in western Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered yet another regional drubbing in Bremen, despite her active campaigning in the northwestern port city. Her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) looked set to win 23 percent after taking 20 percent in the last vote in 2011.

The CDU, also humbled in February in nearby Hamburg with a post-war low of 15.9 percent, have been ejected from power in six states since 2011 and now rule in just five of Germany's 16 regions.

"We still believe we can do better in Bremen," said Michael Grosse-Broemer, the CDU's deputy floor leader in parliament in Berlin. "We won't give up. We'll keep on fighting."

In the last regional election of 2015 before a crowded vote calendar next year, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) won 6.5 percent after 2.4 percent in 2011. They hope to return to parliament in 2017 as a possible coalition partner for Merkel.

(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Kevin Liffey)