BERLIN The election campaign leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners has broken several bones in an accident, a party spokesman said on Saturday, adding that it was unclear how this would affect his duties.

The FDP chose 67-year-old Rainer Bruederle as its lead candidate in January, hoping he could lift the party from its dismal ratings ahead of September's federal election, in which Merkel is hoping to renew her centre-right coalition with the FDP.

However, the party is still stuck at 4 percent in some opinion polls, leaving it uncertain of meeting the 5 percent minimum needed to win seats in parliament.

According to a report in the B.Z. am Sonntag newspaper, Bruederle stumbled as he left the podium at an election event on Friday, injuring his hand and foot.

The party declined to comment on that report. A spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group said he had suffered a "small accident" and was "doing better now".

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)