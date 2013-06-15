German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BERLIN The election campaign leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners has broken several bones in an accident, a party spokesman said on Saturday, adding that it was unclear how this would affect his duties.
The FDP chose 67-year-old Rainer Bruederle as its lead candidate in January, hoping he could lift the party from its dismal ratings ahead of September's federal election, in which Merkel is hoping to renew her centre-right coalition with the FDP.
However, the party is still stuck at 4 percent in some opinion polls, leaving it uncertain of meeting the 5 percent minimum needed to win seats in parliament.
According to a report in the B.Z. am Sonntag newspaper, Bruederle stumbled as he left the podium at an election event on Friday, injuring his hand and foot.
The party declined to comment on that report. A spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group said he had suffered a "small accident" and was "doing better now".
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.