In Philippines battle, troops pinned down by sniper fire, Molotov cocktails
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last week, they were caught in a kill zone.
BERLIN Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) are trailing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, after a different survey on Sunday put the SPD ahead.
The Allensbach poll, which is due to be published in newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday, showed Merkel's conservative bloc on 33 percent - ahead of the SPD on 30.5 percent.
The poll showed the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) on 8.5 percent while the far-left Linke and the Greens were both on 8 percent.
The liberal Free Democrats (FDP) were on 7 percent - above the 5-percent threshold needed to enter parliament.
The poll of 1,542 people was carried out between Feb. 1 and Feb. 15.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last week, they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.