BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition was ahead of the combined leftist opposition by a 45-44 percent margin in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for Bild am Sonntag newspaper was released on Friday ahead of Sunday's election.

The Emnid poll also showed support for the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party unchanged at 4 percent, or just below the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in parliament.

The Emnid poll found the centre-right coalition at 45 percent with Merkel's conservatives steady on 39 percent and the Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners gaining 1 point to 6 percent since the last Emnid poll published on September 15.

The main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) were unchanged at 26 percent while their allies, the environmentalist Greens, were down 1 point to 9 percent. The hardline Left party was unchanged at 9 percent in the poll.

Other polls published on Friday and this week point to a tight result on Sunday, increasing the likelihood of a Merkel-led right-left "grand coalition" government. Forsa and the Allensbach institutes, in separate polls on Friday, showed the centre-right at level pegging with the leftist opposition.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Michelle Martin)