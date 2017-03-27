Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were neck-and-neck in the latest INSA poll for Bild newspaper, published six months before a national election.
The conservatives gained one percentage point to 32 percent while the SPD was unchanged on 32 percent.
The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) was on 11 percent while the far-left Linke was on 8.5 percent and the Greens were on 6.5 percent. The pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) were on 6 percent.
The poll comes a day after Merkel's conservatives won a regional election in the western state of Saarland, a setback for their SPD rivals and boosting her prospects of winning a fourth term in September's national election.
The survey of 2,034 people was carried out from March 24 to March 27.
WYOMING, Ohio An American university student who was returned to the United States this week after being held in North Korea for 17 months has a severe brain injury and is in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness," doctors said on Thursday.
KABUL A militant attack on a Kabul mosque killed at least four people and wounded eight more on Thursday, an official said, as Muslims crowded the city's prayer halls for religious observances in the holy month of Ramadan.