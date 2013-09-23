BERLIN The chairman of Germany's opposition Social Democrats (SPD) said on Monday his party was open to talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on a coalition after Sunday's election but the party would not automatically agree to share power.

"There is a search for a possible formation of a government and the result is open," the SPD's Sigmar Gabriel told reporters after Merkel's conservatives received most votes on Sunday but remained in need of a coalition partner.

Gabriel added that if Merkel invited his party to talks, the SPD would not refuse.

Merkel said earlier she had been in contact with the SPD, the second-biggest party. However, many SPD members are reluctant to enter a 'grand coalition' with Merkel and the party is likely to take a tough stance in any negotiations.

