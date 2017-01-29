Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
BERLIN Former European Parliament President Martin Schulz, nominated to lead Germany's Social Democrats in their bid to unseat Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Sunday he would fight for greater equality and overcome "deep divisions" in Germany.
Schulz told a crowd of over 1,000 people at the party's headquarters in Berlin that he would fight for fairer tax rules and to ensure that people in rural areas enjoyed the same benefits as in big cities.
He also called for greater solidarity in Europe on the migrant issue and described the actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as "an affont" to European unity.
Schulz also sharply criticised actions and comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on human rights issues as wholly "unacceptable."
GAZA Palestinian militant factions denied on Saturday a claim by Islamic State that three Palestinian men who carried out a fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Jerusalem were members of the militant group.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.