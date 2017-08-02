FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
BMW to offer 2,000 euro bonus for trade-in of older diesel cars
August 2, 2017 / 1:22 PM / in a day

BMW to offer 2,000 euro bonus for trade-in of older diesel cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors look at a BMV X3 xDrive20d at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 24, 2015.Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) announced plans on Wednesday to offer owners of older diesel passenger cars designed to meet the Euro-4 or lower emissions standards a bonus of up to 2,000 euros when they trade in their vehicle for a new lower-emissions car.

It said in a statement the new vehicle would have to be either a BMW i3 electric car, a plug-in hybrid or a Euro 6-standard vehicle.

The campaign will begin this month and initially run through the end of the year, it said.

Its comments come as German ministers and car bosses hold crisis talks, seeking to cut inner-city pollution to avert outright bans on diesel cars in a belated attempt to restore the tarnished reputation of the country's auto industry.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

