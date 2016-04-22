DUESSELDORF, Germany Germany's mechanical engineers would be happy with flat sales this year as political and economic uncertainty from Britain and Russia to North Africa and Brazil delays investment decisions, the president of the VDMA industry association told Reuters.

The VDMA's more than 3,000 members are a lynchpin of Germany's export-led economy, generating 218 billion euros (172 billion pounds) of sales last year and employing more than a million people.

"I would be happy if we would have zero growth, both at home and abroad," Reinhold Festge said in an interview. "Business in Germany isn't bad, but little Germany by itself can't save us any more."

Three quarters of German mechanical engineering sales are made abroad, with the United States overtaking China as the most important export market last year.

Festge said turmoil in Libya and Syria, an economic crisis in Russia, political upheaval in Brazil and the threat of a British exit from the European Union were all causing customers to hold off spending.

"We find ourselves in a situation of great uncertainty," he said.

The United States accounts for around 11 percent of German engineering exports, China 10 percent, Russia 3 percent and Britain 5 percent.

Festge said he hoped German industry would impress on Barack Obama the importance of making progress with transatlantic trade pact TTIP when the U.S. president visits the Hannover Fair industry showcase next week.

TTIP, which has met popular resistance in both the United States and Europe due to fears it will put local jobs at risk or compromise standards for food and goods, is no longer considered likely to be passed into law during Obama's presidency.

"We hope it will give Obama a tailwind at least to get the key points agreed during his tenure," Festge said.

He said the VDMA estimated it cost 5-18 percent more to sell the same product in the United States than in Germany, due to different specifications and certification requirements that could even vary from state to state.

Alongside TTIP, a resumption of normal business in Iran could also give German engineers a boost, Festge said.

"If Iran would come back, that would surely unleash a wave of confidence again," he said. "For that reason there's a glimmer of hope that things could get better."

Germany was one of Iran's top trading partners before Western sanctions were imposed over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Festge said, however, that Germany was being slow to claw back former business since the lifting of sanctions, partly because it was not willing to give export guarantees until Iran paid back old debts - giving other countries an opportunity to step in.

"Italy and France are a bit more flexible," he said. "The Germans aren't quite getting into gear. The Iranians are a bit disappointed with the Germans."

German exports to Iran totalled 2.1 billion euros in 2015, of which 27 percent were from the engineering sector. That compares with 4.1 billion euros in 2006.

(Additional reporting by Anneli Palmen in Duesseldorf and Andreas Framke in Frankfurt; Editing by Mark Potter)