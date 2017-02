ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti welcomed the ruling on Wednesday by Germany's constitutional court clearing the way for the adoption of the European Union bailout fund and said he did not see any unexpected obstacles in the conditions imposed by the court.

"The judgement by the federal constitutional court in Germany is good, excellent news," Monti told a news conference in Rome following a meeting with World Trade Organization chief Pascal Lamy.

He said the conditions attached by the court to Germany's ratification of the pact did not constitute "an unexpected brake to the stabilisation of the markets".

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)